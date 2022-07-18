Police blotter: Victim injured in carjacking on Loyola and Nashville; man shot during argument; two men robbed at gunpoint in Touro-Bouligny

An armed carjacking, a shooting and an armed robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods since Thursday (July 14) morning.

A 59-year-old man was injured in a carjacking Sunday afternoon (July 17) in the Uptown neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The victim was in the 5600 block of Loyola Avenue, near Nashville Avenue, at about 4;10 p.m. A man and a woman pulled up in a stolen vehicle, police said.

The carjackers shot the man before driving off in his car. The Emergency Medical Service brought him to the hospital.

On Friday (July 15), another man was injured in a shooting. He is identified by police as the suspect in the incident.

Around noon at Thalia Street and South White Street, a 30-year-old woman had walked away from an argument with a man when he began to follow her.

The man produced a gun, and shot at her car. The woman shot back, injuring the gunman.

The man, identified by police as 32-year-old Percy Griffin, was transported to the hospital. Griffin remains hospitalized, police said, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A 35-year-old and a 42-year-old man were in the 3500 block of Laurel Street on Thursday (July 14) at 10:10 a.m., when two armed men got out of a car and robbed them at gunpoint.

After going through the victims’ pockets, the assailants fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.