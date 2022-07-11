Police blotter: Two carjackings hours apart in Leonidas; armed robberies in Fontainebleau, Central City

Two carjackings and two armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

A 24-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by three juveniles at Audubon Boulevard and Walmsley Avenue on Sunday (July 10) at 5:10 p.m. The three assailants were quickly apprehended after police chased them on foot.

Two armed carjackings occurred just hours apart in the Leonidas neighborhood. In the first, a 60-year-old woman was targeted. She was carjacked by three armed men Friday (July 8) at the 2600 block of Dante Street at 5:50 p.m. The gunmen fled in her 2012 white Buick Verano.

Two hours later, a 35-year-old man was entering his car in the 1500 block of Cambronne Street. A man pointed a gun and demanded he get out. Another man then got in the passenger side, and the two drove off in the victim’s car.

An armed robbery took place Thursday (July 7) at South Derbigny Street and Thalia Street at 1:20 a.m. A 48-year-old man was approached by two men in a red Ford Focus.

When the victim tried to walk away, the men jumped out of the car and brandished a weapon. They searched the victim’s pockets and stole $87 before fleeing toward Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.