Police blotter: Armed robbery, three stabbings reported over Fourth of July weekend

An armed robbery and three stabbings were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The armed robbery took place Monday morning (July 4). A man and a woman were walking in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street at 11:30 p.m., when two men held them at gunpoint demanding their belongings.

After the woman gave over her purse and the man gave his phone and wallet, one of the assailants hit the woman in the face. The assailants then both fled.

Just 20 minutes prior that same day (July 4), a man and a woman were arguing at Delachaise and Danneel streets when the woman reportedly hit the man, police said.

As they began to fight, the woman pulled out a knife and cut him, according to the police report. The man was then taken to a local hospital.

Two early morning stabbings were also reported, although police did not supply details. The first occurred in the 600 block of Washington Avenue on Sunday (July 3) at 3:16 a.m. The most recent reported stabbing occurred Tuesday (July 5) at Louisiana Avenue and Chippewa Street at 6:13 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.