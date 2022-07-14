Police blotter: Armed robbery on Upperline, carjacking on Adams

The New Orleans Police Department reported an armed robbery and a carjacking in Uptown neighborhoods this week.

The armed robbery occurred Wednesday (July 14) in the 1700 block of Upperline Street, near Carondelet Street.

Just before 11 a.m., a 46-year-old man was held up at gunpoint by two men. The victim turned over his belongings; police did not specify what was taken.

The carjacking occurred Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Adams Street, by the Carrollton Cemetery.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was loading her sport utility vehicle at about 2 p.m. when two men approached. One of the men pointed a gun at her.

She dropped the items in her hand and fled. The carjackers grabbed her keys and drove off in her vehicle. The stolen car is a silver 2016 Nissan Murano with Louisiana license plate 899 DBI.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.