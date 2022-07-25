Police blotter: Armed robbery at Perrier and Bordeaux; carjacking at Second and Willow

A carjacking and an armed robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

A 29-year-old man was at Bordeaux and Perrier streets on Saturday (July 23) at 2:10 a.m., when two armed men demanded his things. After the victim complied, the men fled in a dark-colored sedan on Bordeaux.

The carjacking occurred Friday (July 22) at 10:30 p.m. Two men, ages 30 and 32, were in their car at Second and Willow streets.

Two armed men in a black sport utility vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and demanded they turn over the keys to the car and other items. After the victims complied, one assailant fled in their car and the other fled in the black SUV.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.