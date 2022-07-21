Police blotter: 70-year-old man injured in road rage shooting; armed robbery in Central City; business robbed on Carrollton

A 70-year-old man was injured in shooting apparently stemming from a road-rage incident on Wednesday evening (July 20).

The victim was in an auto accident at Baronne Street and Philip Street at about 6:25 p.m. After both drivers got out of their vehicles, the other driver pulled a gun on the 70-year-old and fired multiple shots.

The Emergency Medical Service brought the victim to a local hospital. Police arrested a suspect, Nathaniel Anderson, 30, at the scene. Anderson is currently held on one count of possessing a weapon as a felon and a parole violation. His bond was set for $15,000.

On Monday morning, a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint in Central City. The 42-year-old victim was in the 2400 block of Felicity Street at about 9:10 a.m. when an assailant pulled out a gun and demanded money. She complied, and the gunman fled in her vehicle.

A business was robbed Monday in the 3500 block of South Carrollton. A man walked into the business at about 11:45 a.m. and started to purchase food. When the cashier opened the register, he reached over grabbed cash, demanding that employees back off.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.