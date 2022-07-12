Infant injured in shooting outside Costco

A 1-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) near the gas pumps outside the Costco store on South Carrollton and the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Initial NOPD reports show the infant was hit by bullet at about 3:50 p.m.and was transported by the Emergency Medical Service to a local hospital. The shooting occurred at the Costco gas station, media reports show.

It’s the second shooting of young child within weeks. On June 22, a 2-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a Hollygrove home.

On a Tuesday afternoon in February, a woman was run over while trying to stop a carjacker from stealing her car as people pumped gas at the same Costco station on South Carrollton.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.