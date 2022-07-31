Apparent murder-suicide attempt leaves Hollygrove man dead, his son hospitalized

A 30-year-old man is accused of killing his father inside their Hollygrove home early Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The accused shooter then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Police who were called to home in the 2800 block of Cherry Street at about 3:55 a.m. found the 68-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

His son was taken to the emergency room to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, police said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Homicide Detective M. Riffle is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.