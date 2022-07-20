A message from Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman: Join us Friday, July 22 (sponsored)

Dear Friends and Constituents,

Thank you for your support, partnership and encouragement.

This is an especially consequential time in our nation and our state. The pandemic, inflation, mass shootings, anti-abortion laws — the list of challenges goes on and on. And many solutions lie in the state Legislature, where policies that most impact people’s lives pass – or fail.

I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together since I was elected as the Representative for District 98, especially the wins everyone else said were impossible. That is why I will not be running for the open Louisiana Senate District 5 seat. I’m grateful to the many supporters and colleagues who have been urging me to run, but upon prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family and friends, I’ve decided that I’m serving a more important role where I am in the House of Representatives.

In just three years, I’ve introduced several bills with an incredibly high success rate. Nearly half of them have passed into law, delivering solutions like:

The landmark Pink Tax exemption on menstrual products and children and adult diapers Numerous sexual assault and domestic violence survivor protections and reforms Pandemic-EBT policies that helped feed a quarter million more families and policies to direct federal food assistance programs to the hungriest children State funding towards the Sewerage & Water Board power substation to prevent street flooding and ensure clean drinking water Continued funding for the 51-bed Behavioral Health Center at Children’s Hospital – the only such psychiatric program in the Gulf Coast region Security Districts to keep our neighborhoods safer Increased fines for demolition of historic buildings and landmarks Standardized policies and the addition of parental leave for state employees



And much more…

Working with my colleagues, I’ve also helped bring home hundreds of millions for our city and people across the state, including:

$40 million for the Louisiana Early Childhood Education Fund $100+ million for hospitals $71+ million for the new S&WB power plant $36+ million for childcare assistance $50+ million for parks, Audubon Institute, playgrounds, and recreation $18.5 million for the Orleans Parish Communication District (311 and 911 call center)



And much more…

All this in just three years. Imagine what we can accomplish together next year and beyond.

With so many issues on the table affecting women and children, I feel it is my obligation to continue serving in the House, where women are vastly underrepresented. As a mother and grandmother, I’m giving them a voice, especially through my service on the Appropriations and Education Committees as well as on the House Select Committee on Women and Children.

Again, thank you for your encouragement. Here are three ways you can help keep up the momentum:

Join me and advocates on Friday at my new District Office. (Details below) Donate Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter



REP. AIMEE ADATTO FREEMAN

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT OFFICE

COMMUNITY OFFICE HOURS & DONATION DRIVE

Friday, July 22, 2022

Come anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Meet with Rep. Freeman and Advocacy Groups

200 Broadway Street, Suite 212

With Appearances by:

Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Community Commitment Center

Domestic Violence Coalition

Eden House

Ellevate Louisiana

Innocence Project

Lift Louisiana

Lighthouse Louisiana

Louisiana Budget Project

Louisiana Charter School Association

Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom

Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center

Louisiana Families for Vaccines

Louisiana Hospital Association

Louisiana Progress

New Orleans Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

New Orleans Health Department

New Orleans Maternal and Child Health Coalition

Ochsner Baptist

Orleans Parish School Board

Orleans Public Defenders

Planned Parenthood

Regional Transit Authority (RTA)

Second Harvest

Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR)

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Workplace Justice Project at the Loyola Law Clinic

As your representative, listening and learning from you is an essential part of my job, so I hope you can make it on Friday. If you are an organization and would like to participate, please email me at: hse098@legis.la.gov.

P.O. Box 850901

New Orleans, LA 70185

hse098@legis.la.gov