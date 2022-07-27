70-year-old man dies from gunshot wounds he sustained after a car accident

Clarence Henderson, 70, died on Sunday (July 24) from gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday at 6:25 p.m., Henderson was in a car accident at Baronne and Philip streets. He got out of his car, and so did the other driver.

The other driver, however, was holding a gun and fired multiple shots at Henderson. The 70-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died four days later, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police arrested a suspect, Nathaniel Anderson, 30, at the scene. Anderson remained jailed Tuesday (July 26) on one count of possessing a weapon as a felon and a parole violation.

No additional charges have been filed connected to Henderson’s death. His bond remains $15,000, Sheriff’s Office records show.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.