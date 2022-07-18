18-year-old arrested in in boy’s shooting at Costco gas station

A suspect was arrested Tuesday night (July 12) in connection with the shooting of 2-year-old boy outside the Costco on South Carrollton Avenue.

Zyaire A. Cornelius, 18, is being held at the Orleans Justice Center on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. A bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (July 13).

The boy, initially identified by police as a 1-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg at around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday while in a car at the Costco station in the 3900 block of Dublin Street.

Responding officers rendered aid and transported the boy to the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, the toddler was listed in stable condition.

Cornelius and unnamed woman were detained for questioning in the incident. Additionally, a search of the car revealed two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is urged to contact NOPD’s Child Abuse Unit at 504-658-5267.