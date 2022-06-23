Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
With all the trauma that our ever-shrinking population has faced in the past 20 years, someone needs to love New Orleans selflessly, like a parent loves a child, and make a successful plan for the child’s future without constant squabbling with the in-laws.
What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who loves her
It’s the only thing there’s just too little of.
What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who loves her
No, not just for some but for everyone.
LaToya, we don’t need another murder
There are carjackings and shootings all over town
There are crime scenes and police lines enough to cross
Enough lawlessness to bring the city down.
What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who acts …
No, not just for some but for everyone.
LaToya. we don’t need another weather catastrophe
There is poor drainage and broken pumps enough to scare
There are flash floods, hurricanes and uncompleted construction projects enough to shame
Oh listen, LaToya, if you really care.
What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who’s prepared …
No, not just for some but for everyone.
LaToya, we don’t need another sister city
There are cities that love us all over the world
There are millions who soak up our culture, our cuisine, our music
Enough to satisfy until the next mayor is installed.
What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who shares …
No, not just for some but for everyone.
LaToya, we don’t need a mayor who lets it all hang out
There are places a mayor just shouldn’t go
There are ways a mayor just shouldn’t act, shouldn’t play
If she wants respect for all the world to know.
What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who loves her …
No, not just for some but for everyone.
LaToya, we need a mayor who has us in her heart
A mayor who helps this great city grow
A mayor who’s creating prosperity, not backroom deals
Oh listen, LaToya, if you want to know.
Danae Columbus, who has had a 30-year career in politics and public relations, offers her opinions on Thursdays. Her career includes stints at City Hall, the Dock Board and the Orleans Parish School Board and former clients such as former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, City Councilman Jared Brossett, City Councilwoman at-large Helena Moreno, Foster Campbell, former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, former Sheriff Charles Foti and former City Councilwomen Stacy Head and Cynthia Hedge-Morrell. She is a member of the Democratic Parish Executive Committee. Columbus can be reached at swampednola@gmail.com.