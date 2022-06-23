Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.

With all the trauma that our ever-shrinking population has faced in the past 20 years, someone needs to love New Orleans selflessly, like a parent loves a child, and make a successful plan for the child’s future without constant squabbling with the in-laws.

What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who loves her

It’s the only thing there’s just too little of.

What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who loves her

No, not just for some but for everyone.

LaToya, we don’t need another murder

There are carjackings and shootings all over town

There are crime scenes and police lines enough to cross

Enough lawlessness to bring the city down.

What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who acts …

No, not just for some but for everyone.

LaToya. we don’t need another weather catastrophe

There is poor drainage and broken pumps enough to scare

There are flash floods, hurricanes and uncompleted construction projects enough to shame

Oh listen, LaToya, if you really care.

What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who’s prepared …

No, not just for some but for everyone.

LaToya, we don’t need another sister city

There are cities that love us all over the world

There are millions who soak up our culture, our cuisine, our music

Enough to satisfy until the next mayor is installed.

What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who shares …

No, not just for some but for everyone.

LaToya, we don’t need a mayor who lets it all hang out

There are places a mayor just shouldn’t go

There are ways a mayor just shouldn’t act, shouldn’t play

If she wants respect for all the world to know.

What New Orleans needs now is a mayor who loves her …

No, not just for some but for everyone.

LaToya, we need a mayor who has us in her heart

A mayor who helps this great city grow

A mayor who’s creating prosperity, not backroom deals

Oh listen, LaToya, if you want to know.