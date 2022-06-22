Toddler dies from gunshot wounds in Hollygrove

A 2-year-old boy was killed by gunfire at a Hollygrove home on Wednesday evening (June 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 6:18 p.m., police received a medical call for assistance at a home in the 8600 block of Apple Street. NOFD first responders arrived at the location and found it to be open with no one inside.

Shortly thereafter, police learned a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound had arrived at a local hospital from the Hollygrove residence in a private vehicle. The child was then transported via EMS to Children’s Hospital, where he was declared dead

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective James Fyfe at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.