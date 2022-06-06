Sobriety checkpoints planned for Thursday night

The NOPD Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday (June 9-10) and again on June 23 to 24.

The checkpoints will operate at undisclosed locations from 9 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday and from 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, to 5 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

Motorists will experience minimal delays during these checkpoint operations, the NOPD said, and should have the proper documentation available if requested (i.e., proof of insurance, driver’s license, etc.).