Sobriety checkpoints planned for Thursday night

By |
Print More

(via NOPD)

The NOPD Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday (June 9-10) and again on June 23 to 24.

The checkpoints will operate at undisclosed locations from 9 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday and from 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, to 5 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

Motorists will experience minimal delays during these checkpoint operations, the NOPD said, and should have the proper documentation available if requested (i.e., proof of insurance, driver’s license, etc.).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.