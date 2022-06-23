Roadwork official to answer questions at District B ‘Coffee on Your Corner’

The city’s Neighborhood Engagement Office is hosting a representative from the Department of Public Works’ RoadworkNOLA to provide updates and answer questions about infrastructure projects in District B.

District B residents can bring their questions and concerns to a “Coffee on Your Corner” event on Thursday (June 30) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It will be held in the Large Meeting room of the Keller Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St.

Pre-registration is required. Go to www.nola.gov/neoevents to register.

Uptown includes sections of both District A and District B. To find out if you’re in District B, check the map here.

The “Coffee on Your Corner” events are an effort to accommodate residents who are less inclined to attend public meetings in the evenings outside of their communities.

For information on the Neighborhood Engagement Office, visit www.nola.gov/neighborhood-engagement or contact Kevin Kellup, District B liaison, at kevin.kellup@nola.gov or 504-658-4980.