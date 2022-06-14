Roadwork ahead: Section of Leake Avenue closed for waterline repair

From the Mayor’s Office

Beginning today (June 14), the Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will close the 7200 to 7500 blocks of Leake Avenue to traffic for approximately two weeks to conduct a waterline repair.

Barricades and traffic detours will be placed on Broadway and Magazine streets to direct traffic toward St. Charles and South Carrollton avenues, as well as St. Charles Avenue at South Carrollton Avenue to direct traffic toward Henry Clay Avenue.

The Black Pearl East Carrollton Group A project is scheduled to be completed this summer, weather permitting. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset for up to seven days per week. The $11.9 million project began construction in August 2020.

Please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To sign up for construction, text ROADWORK to 77295, or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a whole profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.