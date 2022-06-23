Roadwork ahead: Emergency sewer repair closes Broadway in Fontainebleau

From the Mayor’s Office

On Wednesday (June 22), the city closed Broadway from Earhart Boulevard to Colapissa Street to vehicular traffic for approximately two days due to an emergency sewer point repair.

Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan installed security fencing and signage around the intersection. and flaggers will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

That section of Broadway will be closed to vehicular traffic while crews complete the sewer point repair and Sewage & Water Board of New Orleans conducts a full inspection to avoid the possibility of a sewage backup. Drivers will detour from Colapissa to Pine Street until the expected reopen date of Friday (June 24).

This emergency repair is a part of the $10.5 million Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C reconstruction project. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, weather permitting. In general, the contractor will work from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions about this project or the City’s Capital Improvement Program should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.