Roadwork ahead: City extends detours for Leake Avenue closure

From the Mayor’s Office

On June 14, the Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction closed the 7200 to 7500 blocks of Leake Avenue to vehicular traffic for approximately two weeks to conduct waterline repairs.

Today (June 27), the decision was made to extend this closure for another two weeks to address newly discovered waterline damage.

The anticipated completion date for all repairs is July 15.

Barricades and traffic detours will be placed on Broadway and Magazine streets to direct traffic toward St. Charles and South Carrollton avenues, as well as St. Charles Avenue at South Carrollton Avenue to direct traffic toward Henry Clay Avenue.

Residents in the area will be notified through a neighborhood canvass. Residents should not move or adjust any traffic detour signage related to this closure.

The Black Pearl East Carrollton Group A project is scheduled to be completed this summer, weather permitting. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset and up to seven days per week.

Currently, 55 roadwork projects are under construction across the city, with an estimated value of nearly $593 million.

Please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To better serve our residents with more timely communication, RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building our distribution list to provide important construction updates via text. To sign up, text ROADWORK to 77295, or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.