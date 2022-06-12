Porch concerts, a remnant of pandemic shutdowns, are too popular not to continue

A product of the pandemic, the Constantinople Stages free porch concerts are continuing.

You can find the porch stage at 1201 Constantinople St., near Coliseum Street. Bring your chairs, drinks, friends and family. And remember to tip the musicians; cash or Venmo is accepted.

The following concerts have been scheduled. For updates, visit the Constantinople Stage Facebook page.

June 12: Layla Musselwhite & the Jimmy Robinson Duo, 5-8 p.m.

June 17: Jamey St Pierre 6-8 p.m.

June 24: Anaïs St John 6-8 p.m.

July 3: New Orleans Guitar Masters with Cranston Clements, Jimmy Robinson and John Rankin, 5-7 p.m.

July 9: Evan & the Grow, 6-8 p.m.

July 16: Glen David Andrews @ 1128 Constantinople St., 7-9 p.m.

July 22: Cardboard Cowboy, 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 11: Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Mikayla Braun Trio, 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 24: Dr Lo Faber and friends, 6-8 p.m.