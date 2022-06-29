Police book man accused of shoplifting $45,000 in products from Ulta Beauty

A man was arrested in 16 separate shoplifting incidents over the past two weeks at the Ulta Beauty on South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street, Detective Sgt. Kevin Boswell said Tuesday (June 28) during a NOPD Sixth District public meeting.

Demarcus Thomas, 41, was booked into Orleans Justice Center on June 23. He is accused of taking more than $45,000 worth of cosmetics and other beauty products, police said.

Officers were in the store investigating the sharp uptick in shoplifting on June 23, said Lt. Kevin Guidry. While they were talking to a store manager, Thomas walked in and attempted to steal more items. He was arrested on the spot.

Thomas is currently being held on one count of attempted first-degree robbery, Sheriff’s Office records show. He remains jailed on a $30,000 bond.

“That was a great arrest,” Guidry said. “We try to keep a car in that parking lot, or close nearby, so they can be ready and available for when those things come in.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.