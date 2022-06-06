Police blotter: Two armed robberies and a battery reported in Uptown neighborhood

Two armed robberies and an aggravated battery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The battery occurred Sunday (June 5) in the 9000 block of Olive Street. Two men were in a fight at about 10:30 a.m., police said, when one was struck with an unknown object.

The victim, 33, was taken to the hospital. A suspect, 59-year-old Kevin Williams, was arrested on scene. He remained jailed on Monday; his bond had not been set.

A car was stolen Saturday (June 4) in the Touro-Bouligny neighborhood. The two victims were pulling into the driveway at 1105 Gen. Pershing St. around midnight, the police report said, when they were approached by three gunmen.

The three assailants were armed with an assault rifle and handguns as they approached the victims, according to the report. They demanded the two victims give them their car.

After the victims complied, one of the men fled in the car toward Tchoupitoulas Street, while the other two assailants ran in the same direction. The stolen car is a blue 2004 Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate VNL 810.

The other armed robbery took place late Friday (June 3) in the 4400 block of Elba Street. The victim was approached by four armed teenage boys at about 11:45 p.m., police said.

The teens demanded the victim’s keys. After the victim told them he didn’t have keys, they fled toward South Lopez Street.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.