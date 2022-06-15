Police blotter: Three vehicles stolen Uptown in 12 hours, and one carjacking attempt thwarted

An armed burglary, a carjacking, a vehicle theft and an attempted carjacking were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods.

Three armed men stormed a Central City home early Wednesday (June 15) and drove off in a car belonging to one of the victims, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 3 a.m., the gunmen forced their way into a home in the 3000 block of Loyola Avenue and threatened the two residents, a 39-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

They demanded the woman turn over her car keys, which she did. The fled in her vehicle, which was later recovered.

A carjacking was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Loyola. Police had no further information on that crime.

A truck and trailer were stolen Tuesday night (June 14) in Hollygrove, police said.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was loading materials in his work truck in the 3200 block of Hollygrove Street at about 8:30 p.m. when an armed man grabbed the phone from his hand.

The worker fled the scene. When he returned, he found the truck and an attached trailer were gone.

A 22-year-old woman evaded a carjacking in the Pigeon Town area on Tuesday morning.

She was driving in the 8900 block of Jeannette Street at about 7:30 a.m. when a man walked in front of her vehicle while another pulled on the passenger door handle. The driver sped off, leaving the unarmed would-be carjackers behind.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.