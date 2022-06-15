Man shot to death on Liberty Street in Central City

A man was shot to death Monday (June 14) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 7:24 p.m., Sixth District officers were called to the 1600 block of South Liberty Street. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Service took him to a local hospital, where he died at around 8 p.m.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.