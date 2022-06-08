Man killed in Central City shooting

A man was shot to death in Central City on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 5:30 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 2800 block of Josephine Street. They found a man male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Service took him to the University Medical Center, where he died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.