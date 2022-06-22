Man fatally shot in Central City

A man was killed Wednesday (June 22) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 5:15 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street. They found a man lying on the shoulder of the street, with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead on scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of the family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.