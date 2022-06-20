Lower Garden District couple found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead inside their Lower Garden District home Sunday night (June 19) in what the New Orleans Police Department is treating as a murder-suicide.

Police came to home in the 1800 block of Camp Street at about 9:20 p.m. after someone had requested a wellness check on the couple. Inside they found a man and woman, both unresponsive with gunshot wounds. They were declared dead at the scene.

NOPD homicide detectives determined that woman’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted and that she was in possession of the firearm. Based on these developments, they determined that she had killed the man before taking her own life.

No further information is currently available. Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.