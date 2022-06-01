Eye Wares clinic and optical shop to open at Magazine and State

Courtesy of MetroStudio

Local optometrist Dr. Lauren Agnew purchased the 20-year-old Eye Wares clinic and optical boutique two weeks before Covid-19 shut down optometry practices across the nation in March 2020.

Despite the rough start, she is opening her third practice Friday (June 3) in the newly constructed building at the site of the former Shell station at Magazine and State streets. After multiple delays due to Covid and Hurricane Ida, the official public grand opening is scheduled for Friday.

The commercial building at 6001 Magazine is also home to a Starbucks, Club Pilates and the Audubon Facial Plastic Surgery. With Eye Wares, the building will be fully occupied.

With clinics and retail outlets in Old Metairie and Mandeville, Agnew’s Eye Wares practice has quickly expanded since the first location opened in March 2020. Her optical shop has secured exclusive rights in Louisiana to carry many luxury eye wear lines, such as Cartier and Gucci. Eye Wares also includes the first dry eye treatment center in the New Orleans area.

JL Studio Designs

Agnew hired local interior designer Jacquelyn Lindsey of JL Studio Designs to design an upscale optical boutique with a luxurious and clinically pristine atmosphere that pairs contemporary and traditional architectural elements.

“The Eye Wares Magazine location is our vision for a transformative eye wear boutique experience,” Agnew said in a press release. “From the second customers walk in the door for new frames, sunglasses, eye exam or dry eye treatment, they will feel like they’ve entered another world. I have hand-assembled some of my favorite lines that I believe represent the artistic, diverse, stunning aesthetic of the Uptown area.”

Dry eye syndrome, a condition that affects around 16 million Americans, can appear at any age and with many health conditions. Prescription eye drops or ointments may provide some temporary relief.

For chronic dry eye, Eye Wares is equipped with Morpheus 8 microneedling and radio frequency treatment and intense pulsed light therapy treatment. Originally designed for treating skin conditions and wrinkles, the treatment options are both FDA-approved as a safe and effective way to get long-lasting relief from dry eye symptoms with no downtime.

The Eye Wares optometrists also use Optomap retinal imaging in their exams to conduct a full vision assessment without dilating a patient’s eyes.

Eye Wares (opens June 3)

6001 Magazine St., suite C

504-830-5911

eyewaresnola@gmail.com

eyewaresnola.com

Facebook: @eyewares