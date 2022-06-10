Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Hoffman Triangle

A man was killed early Friday (June 10) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported. It was the second fatal shooting in the Sixth District within 48 hours.

Around 3:24 a.m., officers in the area responded to shots fired in the 2800 block of South Roman Street. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of autopsy and notification of families.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.