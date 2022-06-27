Drive-by shooting leaves a man wounded on Louisiana in the Irish Channel

A drive-by shooting was reported near the Irish Channel early Sunday (June 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A 46-year-old man was in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue at 3:20 a.m. when a car approached. Someone inside the car began shooting before the driver sped away.

The victim was wounded in the gunfire and taken a local hospital by ambulance.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.