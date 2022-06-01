Audubon-Riverside homes to be featured in 2022 Shotgun House Tour

Preservation Resource Center photos

Preservation Resource Center’s Shotgun House Tour focuses on how the historic cottages can be adapted for a modern family.

For this year’s tour on June 11 and 12, the PRC will open the doors to five private shotgun homes in the Audubon Riverside neighborhood, promising “smart, innovative renovations that showcase the livability and versatility of the city’s favorite house type.”

As a bonus, the tour also includes the restored Hales Cottage on the campus of Children’s Hospital. Hales Cottage is one of the oldest buildings in Uptown New Orleans, with parts of its timber wall frames dating to the late 18th century.

The tour headquarters is in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 600 Eleonore St. The historic church building will be open for visitors to view its beautiful stained glass during tour hours.

• Saturday & Sunday, June 11 & 12

• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day

• Tour headquarters: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 600 Eleonore St.

Advance tickets are $25 for PRC members and $30 for non-members. They can be purchased online until Friday, June 10.

Tickets purchased at the event will be $35 for members and non-members.

The tickets will provide an inside look at these houses:

