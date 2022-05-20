Saturday is Cleanup Day across Uptown, and volunteers are needed

Saturday (May 21) is Cleanup Day across Uptown neighborhoods in Council District B.
The District B Cleanup Day, organized by Councilmember Lesli Harris’ office, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and depends on volunteer efforts by neighborhood residents.
According to the District B office, Cleanup Day as part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life and public safety for District B residents and businesses.
“I truly believe a clean city is a safer city, so this is an important effort for all of us to take on,” Harris said, inviting residents to join her in volunteering this Saturday.
Thirteen neighborhoods across the Uptown will serve as hosts, each with a designated meeting point (listed below) and a walking route where volunteers will collect trash.
Harris’ office will provide gloves, trash bags and masks to each of the locations, and volunteers are encouraged to bring their own materials, including rakes.
The New Orleans Police Department, the Department of Sanitation and neighborhood associations, as well as city and community partners supplying materials, are aiding in the event.
If you can spend Saturday morning — even just an hour or two — beautifying your neighborhood and meeting your neighbors, find your neighborhood in the list below and show up at the listed address at 9 a.m.
- Bouligny Neighborhood
Laurence Square
900 Napoleon Ave.
- Broadmoor Neighborhood
Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center
4300 South Broad St.
- Central City Neighborhood
Keller Community Center
1814 Magnolia St.
- Climana/Delachaise Neighborhoods
Samuel Square
Corner of Napoleon and Loyola avenues
- Faubourg Delachaise/Faubourg Marengo Neighborhoods
WRBH 88.3 FM – Reading Room for the Blind and Print Impaired
3606 Magazine St.
- Freret Neighborhood
Freret Market
4421 Freret St.
- Garden District
McDonogh Zachery Park
Prytania and Pleasant streets
- Gert Town Neighborhood
Greater King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church
3305 Audubon St.
- Hoffman Triangle
Pleasant Zion Baptist Church
3317 Toledano St.
- Irish Channel
Leo Benewell Playspot
3225 St. Thomas St.
- Lower Garden District
Coliseum Square Park
1708 Coliseum St.
- Touro Neighborhood
Amelia Park
1555 Amelia St.
- Twinbrook/Faubourg Avart Neighborhoods
Jewish Community Center
Covered play area on Leontine Street (adjacent to fitness entrance)
For more information about Saturday’s event, contact Erica Wise, director of special projects for District B, at Erica.Wise@nola.gov or your neighborhood association.