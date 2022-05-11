Rouses Markets named official supermarket of the Saints (sponsored)

Rouses Markets is teaming up again with the New Orleans Saints. The Gulf Coast’s grocery has been designated the club’s official supermarket, as well as presenting sponsor of Saints Training Camp. Rouses Markets customers will have the opportunity to receive early access into Training Camp practices through a Fast Pass Lane.

“Saints fans are some of the most passionate and proud sports fans in the country, and I’m one of them,” notes Donny Rouse, CEO. “There is a loyal Saints fan base in every market we serve across the Gulf Coast. This partnership is good for everyone, especially the fans. We will be creating a Saints experience throughout our stores and in our advertising year-round.”

The long-term partnership includes fan and community activations. On-field fan features include the Tunnel Team experience, in which fans are selected to participate in the tunnel experience before each home game, and Kick-Off Kids, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a junior tee retriever.

There are also retail promotions specifically for Rouses Markets customers, and sweepstakes to win tickets and autographed merchandise.

Rouses Markets and the New Orleans Saints have long and rich histories as active members of the community, and community is the centerpiece of the partnership.

“We are thrilled to announce our renewed partnership with Rouses Markets,” said New Orleans Saints owner Mrs. Gayle Benson. “As part of this important partnership, we are going to work with Rouses Markets on a wonderful project called Tackle Hunger. We will be encouraging all of our fans to donate non-perishable food at any Rouses Market, that will go to food pantries and community centers throughout the Gulf Coast.”

Rouses Markets

Throughout the Saints Season, the Saints and Rouses Tackle Hunger Truck with Saints alumni, Saints mascots and Saints cheer krewe will be traveling around Louisiana to collect non-perishable food and donations in person.

Rouses Markets is ranked one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast. From one store in Houma, Louisiana, Rouses Markets has grown to 64 locations with 7,000 team members serving customers across Louisiana, Mississippi and lower Alabama. Donny Rouse is the third generation to run the business started by his grandfather, Anthony J. Rouse, Sr., in 1960. The company has been honored for its leadership in making the communities it serves better places to live and work.

4500 Tchoupitoulas St.

4645 Freret St.

504-227-3838

www.rouses.com