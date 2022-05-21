Roadwork ahead: Yearlong project to repave, add bike lanes to MLK Boulevard begins Monday

From the Mayor’s Office

On Monday (May 23), weather permitting, the city’s Department of Public Works contractor, Boh Brothers Construction Co., will begin construction on the Martin Luther King Jr. Patch Mill Overlay project, extending from St. Charles Avenue to South Claiborne Avenue.

Parking restrictions and temporary changes to traffic patterns along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will start at 7:30 a.m. and will remain in effect throughout the duration of the project. Construction crews will be working the full length of the travel lane in each direction from St. Charles to South Claiborne.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023, weather permitting.

Residents in this area are being notified of the project start and construction impact by neighborhood canvass. The project team will work to minimize impacts to trash pickup and postal deliveries and will address issues during construction raised from businesses and residents.

During this time, crews will be completing roadway and subsurface utility repairs, which will require temporary changes to traffic and parking. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will remain open to two-way traffic through the duration of construction. In the event of closures or detours, motorists will be notified through future traffic advisories.

The scope of work includes replacement and repaving of roadways, replacement of sidewalks and driveway aprons, installation of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections and installation of protected bicycle lanes.

Google Maps via Roadwork NOLA

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will include patching and resurfacing the lane next to the neutral ground with traffic routed to the current parking lane.

The roadway will be resurfaced with concrete and damaged concrete panels will be replaced, according to Roadwork NOLA. Repairs will be made to damaged sidewalks, curbs and driveway aprons. New sidewalks will meet ADA regulations.

The second phase will shift the traffic to the newly paved travel lane with patching and resurfacing to be completed on the lanes next to the sidewalk. A travel lane will remain open in each direction throughout construction.

Improvements will be consistent with the city’s Complete Streets policy, including adding protected bike lanes, improving access to bus stops, installing marked crosswalks, and improving intersection geometry and driveway sight distances.

The $4.8 million Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) Patch Mill Overlay project was designed by HNTB Corp. and is being constructed by Boh Bros.

Click here to view the community meeting presentation and map of the project. In general, the contractor will be working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday.

You can visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov. To sign up for text updates, text ROADWORK to 77295.