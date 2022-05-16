Police blotter: Shooting in Central City, armed robbery in Freret

A shooting and an armed robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (May 15).

A man suffered multiple bullet wounds in a shooting in Central City on Sunday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reports.

The victim was standing at the corner of Josephine Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way at about 5:50 p.m. when he heard shots fired, the police report said. He then realized he had been shot multiple times.

The Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital. No information was available Monday on his condition.

A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night near the Ochsner Baptist medical complex.

The 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were walking in the 4300 block of Willow Street just after 10 p.m. when two men approached them from behind. The men demanded their wallets and other items, and they complied.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.