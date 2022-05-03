Police blotter: Driver injured in shootout on I-10, armed robberies and burglary in Hollygrove area

Multiple armed robberies and a burglary were reported recently in the Hollygrove area, and a woman was caught in a shootout between vehicles on Interstate 10 near South Carrollton Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Monday afternoon (May 2), a driver was struck by a bullet on Interstate 10 near the Carrollton Avenue exit.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was caught in the crossfire as the occupants of two vehicles began firing at each other at about 2:45 p.m., police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Early on Monday, three men held up a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in Hollygrove. At about 5:40 a.m., three men approached the victim in the 8300 block of Stroelitz Street with a gun drawn. They demanded his property, and he complied.

Another armed robbery took place Monday on South Carrollton Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police have issued a warrant for Steven Sencial, 38, in the incident.

A 41-year-old woman was in the 3100 block of South Carrollton, where a man grabbed her purse, dumped out the contents and retrieved a knife. He threatened the woman with the knife and fled with her belongings.

Early Friday (April 29), a dog was stolen from a home in Hollygrove in what police describe as a domestic aggravated burglary. A man arrived at the house in the 2600 block of Hamilton Street about 12:30 a.m and demanded that the victim, a 61-year-old woman, let him in.

When she refused, he entered through a broken window and assaulted her. She called the police, but he fled with her dog as they arrived, the NOPD said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.