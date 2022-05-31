Police blotter: 63-year-old woman carjacked in Irish Channel; stabbings reported in Gert Town, Hoffman Triangle

A carjacking, an armed robbery and a stabbing were among the crimes reported by police in the Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend.

A 60-year-old man was stabbed in Hoffman Triangle early Tuesday (May 31). The man and a woman were arguing on the 3500 block of Second Street at 12:20 a.m. when the woman stabbed the man in his upper left thigh and fled. The victim was taken to the local hospital.

On Saturday (May 28) in the middle of the day, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in the Irish Channel.

The victim was parked in the 400 block of Ninth Street, near Tchoupitoulas Street, at about 11:45 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside her car with three men and a woman inside.

The men exited that vehicle with guns drawn, and demanded the victim’s belongings. After her refusal, the men grabbed her keys and fled in her car.

The armed robbery took place early Friday (May 27) in Gert Town.

A 26-year-old man was approached by another man asking for money in the 7900 block of Forshey Street at about 3:30 a.m. The two ended up getting in a fight, which led to the 26-year-old being stabbed.

The assailant then stole the victim’s backpack and fled the scene. The victim was taken to the local hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.