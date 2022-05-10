NOPD announces arrests in Uptown homicide, shooting and armed robbery

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested Armand J. Labranch, 57, on one count of second-degree murder in a Hollygrove shooting death.

The arrest came in the investigation of a homicide on March 25 in the 3000 block of Eagle Street. Derwin Bernard, 32, died at University Medical Center from a single gunshot wound.

Labranch remained jailed on Tuesday (May 10) on $300,000 bond, Sheriff’s Office records show.

On May 1, Sixth District detectives arrested Tommie Allen, 51, on one count of principle to aggravated second-degree battery. The arrest came in connection with the ongoing investigation of a shooting on March 20 in the 500 block of St. Mary Street.

Allen’s bond was set at $30,000.He remained jailed on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Office records show.

On May 3, NOPD Second District officers arrested a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female on armed robbery and illegal use of a firearm charges.

The arrests came in connection with an armed robbery on Jan. 23 in the 2600 block of Octavia Street.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.