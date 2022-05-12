Neighborhood cleanup planned for Delachaise area

The Delachaise Neighborhood Association, District B Councilwoman Lesli Harris’ office and the Department of Sanitation have organized a neighborhood cleanup day for Saturday, May 21. The association calls the event “a rare opportunity to clean up our neighborhood in one swoop.”

Volunteers will meet at Samuels Square Park, 2100 Napoleon Ave., at 9 a.m. From there, assignments will be provided and volunteers will break up into groups.

The bags of trash will be brought back to Samuels Square Park, where city sanitation workers will pick them up.

Garbage bags, gloves, T-shirts and refreshments will be provided.

More volunteers are needed, even if it’s just for an hour. To sign up, email dnaneworleans@gmail.com. If you would like a volunteer T-shirt, include your T-shirt size.