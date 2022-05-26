Maple Leaf holding benefit concert and blood drive for shooting victim

The Maple Leaf Bar, 8316 Oak St., is holding a benefit concert and blood drive Saturday (May 28) in support of Joe Cooper, who was shot four times while protecting his wife and his home in Gentilly.

The Emergency Medical Service gave him a blood transfusion on the way to University Medical Center, which helped to save his life.

Cooper was shot twice in the lungs, and a bullet lacerated his liver. He is expected to have surgery today (May 26), his wife, WWOZ deejay Leslie Cooper, said in a Facebook post.

The show will kick off at high noon and will feature Funk Monkey, 101 Runners, Russell Batiste and Friends, Papa Mali Trio, Erica Falls, CR Gruver, Jake Eckert, Leo Nocentelli, Brad Walker and Andre Bohren. More acts are expected to be added. One hundred percent of tickets sales will go to Joe Cooper’s care, according to event organizers.

A mobile blood donor bus will be across from the Maple Leaf Bar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who wish to donate. Appointments are requested to ensure enough staff and supplies are on hand for the blood drive. You can make an appointment here.

Donations for Cooper’s care are also accepted on a GoFundMe page set up by the couple’s son Doyle Cooper, a local trumpet player.

Blood donations are accepted at any Blood Center location. You can specify that you are donating for Joe Cooper.