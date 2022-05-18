Man shot to death on Central City street

A man was shot to death Wednesday morning (May 18) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police found the 30-year-old in the 2700 block of Clara Street, near Washington Avenue, with a single gunshot wound. The offense occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.

Medical responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This report was updated May 19 to reflect corrected information from the NOPD. The victim was struck once, not multiple times, by bullets.