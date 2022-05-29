Man shoots two car burglary suspects on Nashville Avenue, NOPD reports

A man whose car was burglarized on Nashville Avenue on Friday night (Feb. 27) shot and injured the two alleged burglars, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 30-year-old man reportedly heard a gunshot at about 9 p.m. after seeing two people breaking into his car in the 2700 block of Nashville, near South Claiborne Avenue, according to the police report. He fired his gun, hitting both of them.

The shooting victims, a 16-year-old juvenile and 29-year-old man, arrived at a local emergency room on their own with gunshot injuries. The 30-year-old was not injured.

No arrests were made in the incident as of Saturday.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.