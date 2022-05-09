Man injured by sheriff’s deputy breaking up fight at Earhart Boulevard restaurant

An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man Sunday (May 8) during an altercation on Earhart Boulevard near South Carrollton Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 11:45 a.m., the NOPD received an “officer needs assistance, life in danger” signal, the police report states. The officer, who is listed as the victim in the incident report, was not injured.

The officer reportedly discharged his service weapon to break up a fight between two men at the Nice Guys Nola restaurant. Two rounds had been fired, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, before the deputy used his gun.

The man listed as a suspect, Robert Ruffin, 56, was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The incident is under investigation by the NOPD’s Force Investigation Team.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.