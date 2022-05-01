Fire ravages five homes at Freret and Delachaise

Chief C. Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

A fire that broke out Saturday afternoon (April 30) at the corner of Delachaise and Freret streets displaced 16 people, according to media reports. Five homes were significantly damaged in the fire.

The New Orleans Fire Department received the call about 12:30 p.m. and arrived at 2505 Delachaise St. to find the home engulfed in flames.

The Fire Department said dead foliage and tree limbs between the five homes helped the fire spread quickly, causing significant damage to four surrounding homes.

Officials said that the house at 2505 Delachaise was home to a family of four. The house at 2509 Delachaise was also occupied by a family of four. Five people lived at 2513-15 Delachaise. A house at 3435 Freret was occupied by two people, and one person lived at 3437 Freret.

The Red Cross helped the displaced residents find temporary shelter. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but NOFD officials said it may be attributed to a “makeshift propane smoker.”