Business Council lauds S&WB power substation deal (sponsored)

The Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region applauds Mayor Cantrell, the New Orleans City Council, Entergy and the Sewerage and Water Board for working together to advance one of the most critical infrastructure projects for New Orleans.

The new S&WB power substation will greatly enhance the reliability of the City’s water-related infrastructure, including pumps and pump stations, and reduce the chances of boil water advisories and flooding resulting from bad weather events. This is a major milestone in creating the critical infrastructure necessary to ensure a prosperous future for New Orleans.