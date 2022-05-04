Boy shot in Lower Garden District may be child-abuse victim, NOPD says

A child was injured Tuesday night (May 3) by gunfire inside a Lower Garden District home, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The boy, whose age was not provided, suffered a single gunshot wound, police said. The Emergency Medical Service took him from the house in the 600 block of Felicity Street to the hospital around 8 p.m. The child’s condition was not available Wednesday.

Police initially referred to the shooting as an aggravated battery. On Wednesday morning, the NOPD announced it is treating the shooting as a cruelty-to-a-juvenile incident.

“The investigation remains open and has been moved to the NOPD Special Victims Section’s Child Abuse Unit,” police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.