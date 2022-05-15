15-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Freret neighborhood

On May 16, NOPD Second District officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in a robbery. The arrest was made in the investigation of an incident on May 15 in the 4300 block of Willow Street.

In that incident, a 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were approached from behind just after 10 p.m. while walking near the Ochsner Baptist medical complex. Two gunmen demanded their wallets and other items, and they complied.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.