Victim in Central City double shooting dies from his wounds

One of the victims in a shooting in Central City on Friday (April 8) died of his wounds the next day, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office reported.

Ronnell Owney, 31, was on South Claiborne Avenue and First Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a man opened fire. Owney was struck multiple times and was taken to the hospital, where he died on Saturday (April 9)

Another man suffered a single gunshot wound in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.