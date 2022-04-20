Textile recycler ricRACK to hold Earth Day celebration

RicRACK is holding an Earth Day Celebration on Friday (April 22) at its store at 1927 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“The public is invited to celebrate one of our most favorite days of the year (next to our birthday),” the nonprofit’s press release states, “when we get to honor and celebrate with the rest of the world the beauty and respect we have for our creator, our everything, Earth Day.”

RicRACK is a textile recycler, sewing studio and resale shop started by costume designer Alison Parker to incorporate the world of clothing and fabric repurposing, re-using and waste reduction.

The ricRACK Earth Day celebration on Friday (April 22) from 4 to 7 p.m. will include:

• Local eco-friendly businesses and resource groups like Compost NOW, Life City and Vintage Green Review will have information on hand to help participants make better environmentally friendly choices.

• A virtual fashion show created by the New Harmony High School Fashion Club will hold its world premiere.

• Kids’ Earth Day activities including crafting, repurposing and sewing projects

• Local New Orleans fashion and costume designers had an upcycle challenge: All Tied Together, Repurpose Men’s Ties. Twenty-five local designers were handed a bag of ties and will have their incredible upcycled items up for bid through our silent auction. All proceeds will benefit ricRACK’s fall mentorship program.

• Liz Shepherd of Life City is the event’s guest speaker, and will do a presentation “Moving From Profit to Purpose: Building an Economy That Works for Good.”

RicRACK is a New Orleans sewing and textile recycling nonprofit. Its experts teach sewing and textile-reuse classes using fabric donations from film, TV, theater, retailers and individuals.

The ricRACK family welcomes costume enthusiasts, fashionistas, resellers, crafters, knitters, quilters, and anyone passionate about sustainable fashion.

ricRACK’s Earth Day Celebration

April 22, 4-7 p.m.

1927 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



More information:

ricracknola.com

504-218-5205

ricracknola@gmail.com

Instagram: @ricracknola

Facebook: @ricracknola