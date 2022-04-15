Teenagers’ fight ends with her in the hospital with gunshot wounds, him in jail on attempted murder charge

A 17-year-old female was seriously injured and a 19-year-old male arrested in a shooting Wednesday afternoon (April 13) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

The teenagers were fighting in 3300 block of Jackson Avenue, near South Galvez Street, at about 2 p.m. when the 17-year-old was shot multiple times, the New Orleans Police Department reported,. She was taken to the hospital.

The 19-year-old, Keymon Bush, was arrested near the scene. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. Bush remained jailed Friday morning on $350,000 bail.

If Bush is released on bond, he will be under a domestic stay-away order and subject to the court’s domestic violence monitoring system, according to court records.

Bush had been arrested, along with a co-defendant, on one count of armed robbery in 2018, Sheriff’s Office records show. In April 2019, the court determined that he was mentally incompetent to stand trial. Six months later, he was found to be competent and placed on the jail list.

The charges were dropped at the request of the prosecutor during a May 2021 pretrial conference.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.