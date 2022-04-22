Roadwork ahead: Construction begins in May on MLK Boulevard between St. Charles and Claiborne

Construction on the Martin Luther King Patch Mill Overlay project is scheduled to begin in May and the city expects it to continue for about 14 months.

The city is holding a pre-construction community meeting on Tuesday (April 26) from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center second-floor meeting room at 2020 Jackson Ave.

See here to register. A copy of the presentation will be sent to all registrants and uploaded to roadwork.nola.gov/projects before the meeting.

Protected bike lanes will be added in both directions of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The project will include a vehicular lane reduction and parking lane shift between St. Charles Ave. and Clara St. in the lakebound direction of MLK and a vehicular lane reduction and parking lane shift between St. Charles Avenue and South Robertson Street in the riverbound direction of MLK to provide space for the protected bike lanes.

Patch Mill Overlay projects are designed to repave the roadway; replace damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at the intersections.

In general, the contractor will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, there may be delays due to weather or other circumstances that cause the contractor to work later or on the weekends.

Residents should exercise caution when driving, bicycling or walking near active construction sites.

For updates and more information, email roadwork@nola.gov or call 504-658-ROAD (7623). Information is also available on roadwork.nola.gov and @roadworkNOLA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.